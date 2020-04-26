Plans for new toilets to be added to listed building in the north-east

Plans to add a new toilet to a north-east council building have been approved.

The upgrade work will be for Aberdeenshire Council’s office at Low Street, Banff.

It will see a store cupboard in the C-listed building being replaced with a male toilet, consisting of two cubicle toilets and a wash-hand basin.

The move would mean the existing men’s facilities on the first floor can be converted into a store room once all the pipework has been stripped out.

Aberdeenshire Council had to secure listed building consent to allow the project to move forward.

The Low Street premises is also within the Banff conservation area and a report by local authority planning bosses said the scheme should be allowed to go ahead.

It stated that the addition of the new toilet would not affect the appearance of the area.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The document, which was published by officials yesterday, said: “In terms of visual impact, there will be no external alterations to the building and it will therefore not impact the appearance of the listed building or wider conservation area.

“The proposal is considered small-scale development as it is only for minor, internal alterations to a building that has already undergone internal modernising and will therefore not remove any historic fixtures or fittings.

“After amended plans were received, infrastructure services advised that the proposal is the minimum necessary to fulfil the proposed change of use of the room, which will not undermine the significance of the building and therefore do not object to the proposal.

“It is the view of the planning service that the proposal does not undermine the integrity and setting of the listed building or erode the character of the conservation area.”

Aberdeen-based MacLeod and Jordan submitted the plans on behalf of the local authority in January.

The property on Low Street is the home for the council’s Banff and Buchan area office.