Plans for new substation near north-east village recommended for approval

Proposals for a new electricity substation outside a north-east village could be decided next week.

The proposals, from Scottish Hydro Electric Transmission (SHET), are on an area of land to the west of Wood of Middleton.

The development, near Rothienorman, consists of a platform area, control building, plant and infrastructure, ancillary facilities, access track and additional landscape work including a SUDS pond.

It is part of a wider plan to increase capacity between Blairhillock and Peterhead.

The energy company has permission to build the substation, but some changes have been made to the layout, which means a new planning application must now go before Aberdeenshire Council.

Councillors at the full council meeting have been recommended to give the development approval by local authority planners when they meet on Thursday.

