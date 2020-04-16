Plans for new stables at Aberdeen animal hospital move forward

A new stable building at an Aberdeen veterinary hospital has moved a step closer after a building warrant was submitted ahead of its construction.

Ardene House Veterinary Practice, on Skene Road, was granted planning permission to build the stable, paddock and other associated infrastructure in September last year.

It would involve relocating the stable facilities and the horse path to another part of the Kingswells site.

And now those plans have taken a step forward with the submission of the building warrant.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The site has hospitalisation stables for seven horses, including boxes suitable for mares and foals, as well as an isolation box.

It also has an operating theatre for horses, as well as a set of stocks allowing animals to be treated safely.

The value of the work set to be carried out is estimated to be around £40,000.