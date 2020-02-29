Plans for new restaurant on Aberdeen’s Union Street

Plans have been lodged to transform a former Aberdeen city centre phone shop into a restaurant.

The unit at 92 Union Street was occupied by Vodafone and has been vacant since June 2018 after the firm moved out.

The owners have applied to Aberdeen City Council to change the use of the unit from retail to food and drink in a bid to “bring the unit back into use”.

Documents submitted by Glasgow-based design firm Iceni Projects to the council on behalf of their client Essel Securities Ltd said it would have a “positive impact” on Union Street.

The report said a tenant has yet to be found and there had been “no significant retailer interest” since it closed almost two years ago.

The council is aiming to make a decision by April 26.