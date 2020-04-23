Plans for new quarry and Traveller site refused by councillors

Plans to create a new north-east quarry have been refused.

The Buchan area committee, which met digitally this week, heard proposals for creating the site for mineral extraction at Muirtack, near Ellon.

But the committee voted unanimously to refuse the application.

A previous bid for the project was rejected by councillors and the Scottish Government.

The application has already been heard by the Formartine area committee, but was heard at the Buchan area committee as well, due to having a significant impact on more than one area of Aberdeenshire.

Sand and gravel would have been extracted from the site, which is currently an undeveloped field.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A total of 28 objections have been received on the application regarding extraction and 29 on forming an access route.

The committee also discussed an application to form a Traveller site with four permanent pitches in Boddam.

Members voted 9-2 to recommend refusal of the application to full council.

The application had been submitted by Thomas Collins on behalf of Seath Planning Consultancy Ltd.

It was previously deferred from a meeting of the committee on March 17 for photographic evidence of the number of caravans on the site.

The application seeks retrospective full planning permission for a Travellers’ site at land adjacent to Springhill Cottages, Boddam, following the expiry of a temporary permission.