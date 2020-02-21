Plans for new nursery at Aberdeen primary school approved

Plans to create a new nursery at an Aberdeen primary school have been approved.

Councillors at the planning development management committee approved the proposal with conditions to create the single-storey structure at Gilcomstoun Primary School in a meeting held yesterday.

A number of objections such as loss of amenity space for the primary school children and the capacity of the Gaelic portion of the nursery were raised.

It will allow the building work as well as associated landscaping, fencing and other works to go ahead.

Conditions approved will see no works start before materials have been approved and fence details on site will also have to be approved.

It forms part of Aberdeen City Council’s commitment to improving nursery facilities to ensure new provisions for early learning and childcare can be met.