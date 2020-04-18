Plans for new north-east quarry backed

Plans to create a north-east quarry have been recommended for approval.

The Buchan area committee is to hear fresh plans for creating the site for mineral extraction at Muirtack, near Ellon, when it meets digitally next week.

It will also discuss the planning permission required to form an access road from the A952 to Muirtack

A previous bid for the project was rejected by councillors and the Scottish Government.

The application has already been heard by the Formartine area committee but will now be heard at Buchan area committee as well, due to having a significant impact on more than one area of Aberdeenshire.

Sand and gravel would be extracted from the site, which is currently an undeveloped field.

A total of 28 objections have been received on the application regarding extraction, and 29 on forming an access route.

A report to be discussed by councillors next week states: “The proposal would see the extraction of approximately 631,000 tonnes of sand and gravel, with approximately 75,000 tonnes per annum anticipated.

“Extraction would take place over two phases beginning in the north-west, moving east and south during phase one; then towards the southern and eastern boundary in phase two.

“The quarry is anticipated to remain active for between eight and 15 years, depending on the demand for the extracted resource.

“Following the appeal decision, the applicant has now amended the access proposal which consists of forming new access joining the quarry at its northern edge to the A952 1.4km north-east of the site, approximately 75 metres north of an existing lay-by on the A952.

“The access would accommodate all traffic associated with the quarry operations. The transport statement anticipates a 50-week year and 14 round-trip HGV movements per day.

“It is considered the proposal complies with the relevant policies of the Aberdeenshire Local Development Plan 2017.”

Buchan area committee will also discuss an application to form a Traveller site with four permanent pitches in Boddam.

Members will be asked for their views on the application, which has been submitted by Thomas Collins on behalf of Seath Planning Consultancy Ltd.

It was previously deferred from a meeting of the committee on March 17 for photographic evidence of the number of caravans on the site.

The application seeks retrospective full planning permission for a Travellers’ site at land adjacent to Springhill Cottages, Boddam, following the expiry of a temporary permission.

It would accommodate four caravan stances, a toilet/facilities block and vehicle parking, with a previous application for a site approved on appeal for three years on January 20 2017.