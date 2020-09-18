Plans for new north-east housing scheme backed

Plans to build nearly a dozen new homes in a north-east town have been approved.

Claymore Homes applied for permission for the 11 property scheme on land adjacent to Waterton House on Ellon’s Castle Road in February.

The Mintlaw-based firm wants to put up six five-bedroom houses, three four-bedroom and two three-bedroom properties.

A report said discussions between the developer and planning officials about changes to the proposals had been successful.

It said: “The principle of development for housing on the site has already been established under the infill development policy, and it is clear that the development can be adequately serviced and create a sense of place within the setting.

“Discussion between the Planning Service and the developer has resulted in a number of minor incremental improvements to the scheme and it is concluded that, on balance, the development is an acceptable scheme for the site. It is therefore recommended for approval.”