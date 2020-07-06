Plans for new north-east holiday pods unveiled

Plans for new holiday accommodation near a north-east town have been lodged.

Four so-called timber pods could be built at Clovenstone Lodges, East Clovenstone Croft near Kintore.

They would hexagonal and would feature a small living space, a kitchen area,a bed and a bathroom.

Each of the units would also feature private decking with a hot tub.

Clovenstone Lodges already offers holiday accommodation and is rated as a four star self-catering unit by the Scottish Tourist Board.

A planning statement submitted alongside the proposals said the new pods would “blend in” with the surrounding area.

It said: “The development will add to the existing successful holiday accommodation provided at Clovenstone, will provide further economic benefit to the area, is well related to the settlements of Inverurie and Kintore and their services and facilities, is easily accessed from the A96 via car and public transport, the access to the site from the A96 is safe and walkable, the pods are carefully located within the site and trees will be transplanted.

“The pods are small scale in nature and constructed from timber to allow them to blend in with the surrounding wider and immediate landscape.”