Plans for new north-east commercial units approved

Plans to build three new commercial units in a car park have been approved.

Space Solutions applied for planning permission on behalf of Knight Property Group for the site at Prospect Road in Westhill.

The space was previously used as an overspill car park area, however plans will now see four commercial units as well as full associated yard, car parking and landscape work carried out.

The site has most recently been used for advertising, however the new plans will see semi-detached commercial units located at the northern and southern ends of the site.

There will also be 32 car parking spaces formed.

In granting the permission, the head of planning and environment service said that the development would not be able to start unless there was visibility from the road created to ensure drivers of vehicles using the access had a clear view of other road users and pedestrians.

Vehicle access and off-street parking areas will also require to be surfaced.