Plans for new north-east cinema to become star attraction

Plans have been lodged to redesign the front of a building set to become a cinema in a north-east town.

Arc Cinema in Peterhead has been a long-running project and has been built on the site of the former Gala Bingo in the town centre.

Now the developers behind the venue have applied to Aberdeenshire Council planners to refurbish and improve the current facade of the building.

They previously received permission to install signs on 63 Marischal Street but now want a more extensive renovation.

The Irish firm want to add some finishing touches before opening to the public later on this year.

They want to install the new fascia sign along with LED lighting at the bottom of it so it lights up Peterhead town centre.

In addition, they will construct external illuminated lockable poster boxes which will offer showtimes and information to customers.

The existing glass double doors will be repaired, with some of the glass replaced and the stairs, handrail and ramp will be made safer.

Brian Gilligan of Arc cinema has been leading the project.

Work started last year to fit out the interior with equipment.

He said: “This proposal is to gain permission to refurbish and improve the existing facade of the new Arc Cinema in Peterhead.

“This involves painting the weathered render, frames and replacing the glass.

“We are delighted to be bringing an Arc Cinema to Peterhead and being part of the town’s regeneration.

“We are sure that the local community will love their new cinema.

“Fans of our existing cinemas really appreciate the fact that we offer a luxurious VIP experience but we only charge standard cinema prices, and we think that unique combination is perfectly suited to Peterhead.”

The Arc Cinema has invested £2 million in converting the bingo hall into a state-of-the-art five-screen cinema.

It will have 422 luxury leather armchair seats, digital laser projection with 3D capability and Dolby Digital 7.1 surround sound including the Fidelio system for the hard of hearing.

The cinema was meant to open before Christmas but has been hit with a number of delays.

It is expected to bring 16 jobs to the town and will be Peterhead’s only cinema.

Aberdeenshire Council planners will discuss these proposals in due course.