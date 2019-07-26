Plans for new north-east cafe approved

Plans to launch a cafe and retail unit in the north-east have been approved.

David Murray Associates launched plans on behalf of Angela McGregor for the development near Whiterashes.

It would see part of a property beside the Hattoncrook Farm Deli turned into a new cafe and retail unit.

Planners at Aberdeenshire Council approved the proposals which would also include an extension being built.

In a design statement from David Murray Associates, it said: “The proposal is to redevelop part of the former Horseshoe Inn site, within the hamlet of Hattoncrook, which currently houses the farm shop and takeaway business known as Hattoncrook Farm Deli.

“The proposals are to extend an existing house on the site to create a new facility to allow this business to expand.”