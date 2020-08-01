Plans for new north-east business park lodged

Proposals to build a new business park in the north-east on former greenfield land has been lodged with the local authority.

Millhouse Developments (Inverurie) hopes to create a business park made up of industrial units, associated roads, yards and parking.

It has submitted plans to Aberdeenshire Council for six business units, car parking and road access for the land adjacent to Averon Engineering at Thainstone.

Currently vacant, the site has had no known previous use other than agricultural, and lies north of the former access to the previous international paper mill.

If approved, it has been proposed the development will occur in four phases, with phase one being closest to the access road with two blocks of business starter units.

A statement on behalf of the developers said: “The units are spaced well apart, giving additional light and a more open feel to the site.

“The buildings face inwards to create public frontages, promoting pockets of community within the site. Extensive landscaping and tree planting breaks up the mass of the units and creates a pleasant and welcoming working environment.

“Buildings have been designed to heights inaccessible to reduce vandalism and risk.”