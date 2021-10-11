Plans for new multi-million-pound Fraserburgh primary school merger get long awaited update

Plans for a new multi-million-pound primary school in Fraserburgh are underway after years of waiting.

Plans for the new super-school were approved by Aberdeenshire councillors back in March.

The project will merge two existing primary schools together – Fraserburgh North and St Andrews.

It will transform the school estate in Fraserburgh and is expected to cost around £18.12 million.

Confirmation of plans will be welcomed, as they have been in works now for a number of years.

Members from the council’s education and children’s services committee heard that the new super-school will hold 450 pupils.

Councillor Gillian Owen, chairwoman of the committee, hopes the transformation will create an improved learning environment for pupils in Fraserburgh.

She said: “The new multi-million-pound primary school will make a massive difference to the school estate in Fraserburgh.”

“We are committed to investing in state-of-the-art school buildings that provide the best possible environment for pupils to learn as well as for teachers and staff to thrive.”

School estate transformation

Along with the merging of two current primary schools, another two – Lochpots and Fraserburgh South Park – are also to be re-zoned.

The project, which will involve school closures as a result of the merger, will completely transform the school estate in Fraserburgh.

Because of this, councillors have already been carrying out reviews of engagement, cost and scope information in the area.

Locals will have opportunities to give their opinions and ask any questions they may have about the changes.

Committee vice chairwoman Rosemary Bruce encouraged the community to have their say.

She said: “I would encourage as many residents in Fraserburgh as possible to take part in the engagement and consultation that are due to take place.

“We want to listen to everyone’s views so that we can consider local views and feelings.”