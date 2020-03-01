Plans for new homes in north-east village recommended for refusal

Planning bosses have recommended plans for a housing development in a north-east village are refused.

Claymore Homes applied for permission to building 19 homes on vacant land in St Combs with four of those properties being affordable homes.

The site is a field to the west of the fishing village.

A document prepared by Aberdeenshire Council’s infrastructure boss Stephen Archer criticised the proposed layout of the scheme.

He said the company also failed to consider the coastal location.

Mr Archer said: “It fails to provide a welcoming, safe or distinctive and easy to move around development.

“The houses are deemed to not be distinctive, or take into account their coastal rural location.”

Members of the Buchan area committee will discuss the report when they meet in Peterhead tomorrow.