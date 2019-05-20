Plans for new homes at site of former Aberdeen school finally set to move forward

A contract to build homes on the site of a former Aberdeen school will be announced “in the coming weeks”, the Evening Express has learned.

The land has lain empty since the demolition of the ex-Summerhill Academy building in 2012, despite Aberdeen City Council’s pledge to build 369 flats on the site as part of its housing strategy.

Correspondence from a council officer, which was passed to the Evening Express, suggests the contractor is close to being appointed for the site.

They said: “Nearing completion of the negotiation and following due diligence check should be in a position to award the contract in the coming weeks.”

The name of the firm is being kept under wraps.

Councillor Steve Delaney, who represents Kingswells, Sheddocksley and Summerhill, welcomed the news.

He said: “I was opposed to the previous proposal for mid-market rent on the site as that would have made no contribution towards reducing our housing waiting lists and offering homes to families and individuals in greatest housing need.

“Instead it would have put profit before people. I said at the time that the joint venture with a housing provider to build these without housing grant was a business model that simply failed to stack up.

“Although I’m pleased to see that these will now be council houses, I’m just disappointed that the time it has taken the Labour, Conservative and Independent coalition to realise the undeliverability of their preferred plan for mid-market rent has held up construction by three or four years and added to the difficulties of many people who remain in overcrowded or unsuitable housing and could otherwise have been rehoused sooner.

“It will also result in the eyesore which has now existed for a decade being transformed into a development which will bring new homes and new hope to so many people.”

Once built, the flats will go towards the council target of building 2,000 new council homes in the city.

Councillor David Cameron, who also represents the area, was glad to see the long-running saga getting closer to the end.

He said: “This is something local people have been living with for years through no fault of their own. There have been several projects proposed there which have fallen through, again not through any fault of anyone who deals with the projects.

“It will be nice for this to come to an end and for something to come to fruition.”

Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden said: “It’s great to hear that we are progressing with the Summerhill site. This administration has set an ambitious target to build 2,000 council houses.

“Councillor Delaney can try and criticise but the truth is that when the Lib Dems were last in charge they were not interested in building council houses, they were only interested in closing schools.”