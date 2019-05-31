Plans for new homes at former Aberdeen fire station approved

Proposals to build more than 100 homes on the site of a former fire station have been given the go-ahead.

Developer Sanctuary Housing today said it was “delighted” its application to build 118 properties on the North Anderson Drive site has been approved.

Councillors on Aberdeen City Council’s planning committee yesterday unanimously backed the plans for the land, which has been vacant since the demolition of the fire service HQ in June.

Lindsay Forrest, Sanctuary’s head of development for Scotland, said: “We’re delighted to get permission to proceed with our redevelopment of the former fire station site.

“The 118 high quality homes being built for social rent include much-needed new flats for people with particular needs.

“We look forward to working with Aberdeen City Council and the Scottish Government to further improve the city’s affordable housing stock.”

Under the plans, hard and soft landscaped areas will be provided, including grassed areas of open space and a “community green”.

Meanwhile, councillors also voted seven votes to two in favour of approving an application by developer Dandara to build 216 properties within the Pinewood and Hazledene development.

The proposal would see a range of house types built, including two, three, four and five-bedroom homes and a small number of two-bedroom flats.

Ward councillors Martin Greig and John Cooke opposed the application, raising concerns that the local road network could not cope, the density of homes was too high and local schools would be pushed to capacity.

However, in supporting the application, committee convener Marie Boulton said the developer already has permission to build 149 homes on the site but was now opting to build more smaller homes due to the change in market in the city for larger homes.

A Dandara spokeswoman said: “We welcome the positive approval from the committee meeting.

“We look forward to continuing to deliver the successful Hazelwood development and providing much-needed housing in Aberdeen.”