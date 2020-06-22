Plans for new homes at empty north-east hospital approved

Plans to transform a vacant north-east hospital into brand new homes have been given the green light.

Maud Hospital, which started life as the Buchan Combination Poorhouse in 1869, closed its doors in 2008 and it has been empty ever since.

It was named the Buchan Combination Home in 1948 following the advent of the National Health Service and two years later the building was known as Maud Hospital.

It also on the Buildings at Risk register and is a B-listed property.

Proposals to build flats in the original hospital and a dozen brand new homes were lodged with Aberdeenshire Council in 2018 by Old Deer-based 1867 Townhouses Limited.

Now local authority bosses have backed the move to give the former hospital a new lease of life.

The hospital building will be converted into eight townhouses and 11 flats. Four detached houses would also be built within the grounds.

A further eight houses would be constructed outwith the hospital perimeter although they would still be part of the development.

A design statement, prepared by Baxter Designs, said the hospital would be “sensitively restored” as a result of the work.

It said: “Our client is keen to progress both the hospital works as well as the enabling development at the same time.

“The enabling development needs to occur to provide funding into the hospital restoration but at the same time, the hospital needs to progress so that prospective buyers have the confidence that the whole site as an entirety will be sensitively restored, constructed and completed.”

Maud Hospital was put up for sale in 2009 and bought by 1867 Townhouses Limited in 2017.

A report by Aberdeenshire Council said that the hospital building was “gradually falling into disrepair” and said the conversion into new homes would have not have a negative impact on the structure.

It said: “Given that the site has a category B listed building that has been vacant for

the past 10 years, is on the ‘buildings at risk register’ as it is gradually falling

into disrepair, is located within a settlement boundary and has been marketed

unsuccessfully for the past nine years without much interest, it is considered that

the principle of the proposal to change the use from hospital to residential

dwellinghouses would not have a detrimental impact on the character of the

listed building or on the surrounding area.

“The proposed development is acceptable as it will bring the vacant hospital building back into use, which is a building on the Buildings at Risk Register, as it is a category B-listed Building.

“The proposed alterations to the main building and the proposed erection of new buildings both within and outwith the curtilage of the listed building are considered acceptable.”