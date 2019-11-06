Plans for new gym in north-east town approved

Plans to convert a former kitchen showroom into a gym in a north-east town have been approved.

The building on the corner of Fraserburgh’s Mid Street and Albert Street will be transformed into a fitness centre.

Mintlaw-based firm Baxter Design Company has applied for planning permission on behalf of its client.

A report by Aberdeenshire Council planning officials said they do not feel there would be “any potential negative impact”.

It said: “The siting within the settlement boundary is considered appropriate for a gym as it is in close proximity to the town centre where commercial leisure uses are supported.

“The change of use would not be incompatible with the surrounding land uses, given the nature of the builder’s yard to the south and would have no significant impact on the surrounding area.”

It added there was “sufficient” off-street parking near the facility.