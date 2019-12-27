Show Links
Plans for new garage, office and mortuary in north-east town take step forward

by Emma Morrice
27/12/2019, 7:21 am
© GoogleThe site in Banchory
Plans to begin build new office accommodation, a garage and mortuary area in a former north-east council building have been submitted to the local authority.

A building warrant to begin the work at the former Aberdeenshire Council area office at The Square on Banchory’s High Street has been sent to Aberdeenshire Council, after plans for the change were approved earlier this year.

Submitted by Allardyce Design Limited on behalf of Brian Smith Funeral Services Ltd, it is estimated that the work to turn the former office into premises suitable tor the funeral service business would cost around £320,000.

Previous planning applications, which had been submitted to the council to change the use of the building, as well as demolish outbuildings on the site, were approved on October 14.

Necessary alterations were also approved on the same date.

