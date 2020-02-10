Plans for new food counter in Aberdeen shopping centre

A building warrant to create a new food serving counter in an Aberdeen shopping centre has been lodged with the local authority.

Proposals to carry out minor internal alterations, electrical works and install a serving counter and shop front were submitted to Aberdeen City Council by Butler & Young Ltd on behalf of Foodco UK Ltd for an area in East Mall two, in Union Square.

The value of the work is expected to be around £51,600 if accepted.

A target date for a decision on the building warrant has been set for March 2.

