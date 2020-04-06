Plans for new flats in north-east town

Plans have been lodged to convert a shop storage area into a number of flats.

Proposals submitted to Moray Council seek permission for the conversion of the premises on Batchen Street in Elgin.

The application, lodged by a Mr Richard Ham, outlines plans to turn the existing shop storage area at 42 Batchen Street into a total of four separate flats.

The planning application, which related to a site covering 175 square metres, was received by the local authority on Monday March 2 and validated by the end of last month.

Members of the public and businesses will have the opportunity to comment on the proposals either in support or opposition of them before a decision is made by the local authority as to whether the plans will be given the green light or not.