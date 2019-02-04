Plans for new flats in north-east town up for approval

Proposals for 24 flats in the north-east are set to go before councillors.

Langstane Housing Association submitted plans to Aberdeenshire Council for the proposed properties in Kintore.

The homes would be constructed in four blocks on the town’s Forest Road.

Planning officers have recommended members of the Garioch area committee approve the development by delegated grant.

In a report to councillors Stephen Archer, director of infrastructure services at the local authority, said 13 objections had been received.

He said: “The proposal for 24 affordable flats would make a positive contribution to affordable housing provision in Kintore.

“It is accepted that any development on this site will alter the outlook from neighbouring dwellings.”

The committee will consider the application when it meets tomorrow.