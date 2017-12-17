Plans for new coffee shop at Aberdeen garden centre approved

An Aberdeen garden centre is set to bloom as plans are approved to expand its business.

Proposals for Ben Reid Nursery and Garden Centre in Aberdeen will see a new coffee

shop and outdoor event area created.

The independent firm has been running a garden centre at Countesswells Road since 1985 but has operated at the site for 250 years.

Aberdeen City Council approved the plans yesterday.

The current shopping area at the premises will also be extended, while a new entrance

will be created.

There are currently two storage areas on the site and the plans would see one of these turned

into offices and a new specialist retail building created.

Part of the land on the site will also be used to keep animals.

Pleydell Smithyman Ltd had put forward the proposed development on behalf of the garden

centre.

It is claimed the addition of a coffee shop could increase turnover at the garden centre by 25%.

A new events room will also hold talks and demonstrations.