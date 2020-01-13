Plans for new Coastguard base approved by north-east council

North-east coastguard teams will soon have a new base after plans for a regional response unit were approved by council planners.

The new structure is to be built at the Tarlair industrial estate in Macduff and will be used for training rescue teams.

It will be one of a number of response units around the coast and replaces the existing coastguard station in Banff.

Drawings submitted alongside the planning application show the building will have a garage for coastguard vehicles, work benches, store, kitchen and a toilet.

A design statement compiled by property firm Graham and Sibbald on behalf of the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said the building would be used for storage.

It said: “The proposed development at Macduff is one of a number of Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) response units around the UK coastline. The proposed unit at Macduff will provide a northern base for the storage of MCA equipment and training facilities.

“The unit will be distinguished with MCA signage to the front along with coloured roller-shutter doors to match MCA branding.”

A report by Aberdeenshire Council bosses said the application was “fully compliant” with planning policies.

North-east Conservative MSP Peter Chapman has welcomed the new base for the Moray Firth coastguard.

He said: “It’s vitally important the coastguard have a location and premises that suit their needs. Their work is a matter of life and death. Here’s to another 100 years of saving lives at the heart of the community.”

A spokesman for the MCA said: “The new coastal operations base and training centre will be a purpose-built facility which will provide our coastguard rescue officers with essential facilities and skills to help them deal with incidents and prevent loss of life.”

There are 16 coastguard volunteers based in Banff and they will move to the new unit in Macduff once construction is complete. The former base in Gardenstown was sold at auction last year.