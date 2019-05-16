Plans for new cemetery in north-east town could be approved as current one is ‘rapidly’ filling up

Proposals to build a new cemetery in a north-east town could be approved after it was revealed the current one is “rapidly” filling up.

Councillors on the Formartine area committee have been urged to give the go ahead to plans for new burial grounds in Ellon.

The site, if approved, would be near Auchterellon Farm on the A948.

Members of the committee are due to meet next Tuesday at the Kirk Centre in Ellon.

A report by Stephen Archer, director of infrastructure services at Aberdeenshire Council, said it isn’t possible to extend the current cemetery.

The cemetery would be delivered by the local authority in three phases with councillors urged to approve the first next week.

A memorial garden is also proposed in the development.

The report said: “The current cemetery in Ellon is rapidly approaching full capacity with no scope to extend it.

“The current site was one of four investigated for suitability for a cemetery.

“Due to location, size, and infrastructure, in addition to unsuccessful dig tests, the other sites were discounted.

“The proposed cemetery would provide 285 casket lairs and 1,183 lairs in the first phase.

“The casket lairs are to be located between the car park and proposed memorial garden.

“Centrally located in the cemetery would be an area reserved for a potential community garden. The cemetery will have an access road around the periphery of the area for lairs and trees shall also be planted along this road.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

One objection to the development has been received by the local authority.

It stated that reducing the speed limit to 50mph on the A948 would encourage traffic to go through Ellon instead of bypassing it.

The report added: “The planning service has taken a balanced view on the proposed development. It has been suitably demonstrated by the applicant that there is a pressing need for a new cemetery in Ellon.

“The nature of the development places restrictions on where such a facility can be located in terms of private water supplies, potential flood risk, dig depth and provision of infrastructure required to be taken into account when selecting a suitable site.”