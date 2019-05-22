Plans for new cemetery in north-east town approved

Plans to build a new cemetery in a north-east town have received unanimous approval.

Councillors on the Formartine area committee have given the go-ahead to plans for burial grounds in Ellon, at a site near Auchterellon Farm near the A948.

It comes as the current cemetery in Ellon is rapidly approaching full capacity with no scope to have it extended.

Aberdeenshire Council had previously earmarked a site at Balmacassie Commercial Park in the town but craft beer giant BrewDog sought permission to expand its business operations into the area.

Councillor Richard Thomson, who represents the area, said he “very much welcomed” the application for the alternative site at Auchterellon.

He added: “We had identified another site but I was never persuaded that was a good site for a cemetery.

“It’s in an industrial estate and it was no surprise an approach was made for that site.

“I’m satisfied with the relative proximity to bus services.

“I think this represents the best possible outcome and shows the flexibility of Aberdeenshire Council.”

The committee heard from officers there is a “pressing need” for a cemetery in the town.

They added that the proposed site was “reasonably well connected”, with a bus service serving the area.

Councillor Gillian Owen, another committee member, also supported the application but said it was important to push for a bus stop at the site and more frequent services.

She said: “We need to try to have a bus stop right outside the cemetery and look at increasing services that cover the cemetery so those who cannot drive have the ability to get there and don’t have to walk 10 to 20 minutes.”

The site was one of four investigated for their suitability as a cemetery.

Due to location, size and infrastructure, in addition to unsuccessful dig tests, the other sites were discounted.

Under the plans, the cemetery would provide 285 casket lairs and 1,183 lairs in the first phase.

A memorial garden is also proposed within the development.