Plans for new business park submitted for north-east town

Plans have been lodged for a new business development site in a north-east town.

Portside Quays have applied for permission to move ahead with the project on land at Fraserburgh’s South Harbour Road.

The company wants to build offices and business units with the Scottish White Fish Producers Association Ltd (SWFPA) having their own premises.

Aberdeenshire Council owns the land that the company wants to build on.

According to documents lodged alongside the blueprints, this would be the first phase of the project with a second phase potentially including two drive-throughs, a retail unit, and more space for other businesses.

It also said access to the site would be from a new junction, which is also part of the plans.

The documents said: “Portside Quays Ltd propose an office led development adjacent in the south eastern area of Fraserburgh.

“The development will consist of four buildings in the northern section of the site which will form phase one of a potentially larger development.

“Phase one will consist of an office block in the southern area of the site, two business blocks in the eastern part of the site, and a new office building for the relocation of the SWPFA in the northern section of the site.”