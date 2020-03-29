Plans for new Aberdeen takeaway put forward

Plans have been lodged for a new takeaway in Aberdeen city centre.

Proposals submitted to Aberdeen City Council seek permission for the change of use of the premises at 5 Dee Street.

It is thought the building was previously occupied by Delibites and operated as a takeaway with a restricted menu.

But it is now hoped permission will be granted to expand on the previous use and provide a full hot food takeaway.

As well as the change of use of the premises, permission is also sought to “install an extraction system” to prevent adverse impact on the neighbourhood.

Planning documents state: “The proposed development will see the creation of a hot food takeaway from an existing restricted hot food outlet.

“The new unit will feature the highest specification odour/ heat extraction system which will address any concerns regarding these issues.”