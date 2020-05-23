Plans for new Aberdeen Starbucks to be reviewed after rejection

Proposals to create a new drive through Starbucks in an Aberdeen community will be reviewed by planners, after they were rejected earlier this year.

Kemble Estates hoped to create the drive through site, planned to be occupied by Starbucks, on Intown Road in Bridge of Don.

The site would be placed next to the new KFC, which has been finished but is not yet occupied, and McDonalds.

Concerns had been raised about traffic management in the area by the Bridge of Don Community Council, who said traffic could back up in the area and on to Ellon Road as a result of the road design.

However, the developers argued traffic plans showed this would not be the case, and money was also spent improving the road junction to ensure better flow of traffic.

Councillors at Aberdeen City Council’s local review body will discuss the review on Thursday.

A report which will be discussed at the meeting, drawn up by Halliday Fraser Munro on behalf of Kemble Estates, said: “The proposal is for a coffee shop with an associated drive-thru element. There are no other comparable facilities in the vicinity. The neighbouring uses include a burger restaurant and a fried chicken restaurant but these are considered a completely different offer.

“The site is too small to be viable for employment uses. It is the second half of a previously-used semi-retail car showroom development. The first half of the site was approved for a KFC restaurant and drive-thru in November 2017 and is now built, but is not yet operational. The site has been marketed with no interest for business use.

“The local road network has been improved to cater for this proposed development and the Council’s Roads officers consider those improvements acceptable. It is located at the edge of the Bridge of Don Industrial Park and will provide new sit-in and takeaway coffee and sandwich provision that will support existing businesses and help promote the take-up of the remaining vacant land in the neighbouring industrial park.

“A reasonable spread of such facilities in Aberdeen offer those seeking coffee/sandwiches an opportunity to access those without the need to travel extensively. They operate more like a locally convenience facility than a destination.

“We would also like to point out that the applicant, Kemble Estates, has made a significant investment in this site over the past 10 years, and has recently invested significantly in traffic improvements to improve the Ellon Road/Broadfold Road junction. This involved purchasing land from Aberdeen City Council to widen the junction.”