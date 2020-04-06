Plans for new Aberdeen restaurant backed

Plans to transform a former city centre phone shop into a restaurant have been given the green light.

Proposals had been submitted to Aberdeen City Council for the change of use of the premises at 92 Union Street, which had previously been occupied by Vodafone but which as been vacant since the firm moved out in 2018.

And the local authority has now given the project the go-ahead.

Documents submitted by Glasgow-based design firm Iceni Projects to the council on behalf of their client Essel Securities Ltd said it would have a “positive impact” on Union Street.

The report said a tenant has yet to be found and there had been “no significant retailer interest” since it closed almost two years ago.

Documents add the specifics and details of the layout and use of the premises are not yet known and “would be determined by the eventual occupier”.

Once a tenant has been confirmed further applications will be made for alterations relating to issues such as ventilation.