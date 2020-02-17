Plans for new Aberdeen restaurant and takeaway refused

Plans to create a new 39-seat restaurant and takeaway in an Aberdeen community have been refused.

Digital printing firm XIC applied for planning permission to Aberdeen City Council to turn its premises into a restaurant with a takeaway in the Graphix House reception area of the building at Wellington Circle.

In its application, the firm said the idea was an effort to “increase the chances” of finding an occupier for the unit, while the business continues to operate from the offices at the site.

It was planned to have a 39-seat eatery with kitchen, storage area, toilets and bike stands in the reception, and that it would provide a “boost for businesses operating from the site”, with customers coming from those working on the industrial estate as well as football supporters travelling to Cove Rangers matches.

However, planners have refused the application, stating that there is no demand for further food and drink businesses in the area.

Concern was also raised that the proposal could take business away from the city centre.

Daniel Lewis, development management manager at Aberdeen City Council, said: “The proposal fails to comply with the principle policy, in that there is no requirement of this development and there is sufficient provision and range of food and drink establishments within the surrounding area to serve the existing business parks.

“In addition, the development, due to its location, could detract from the viability and vitality of the existing city centre.”

The application was one of three plans that were submitted for buildings in the Wellington Circle area.

The Nigg Community Council objected to all three.

Alan Strachan, chairman of the community council, raised concerns about road safety, overprovision and traffic.

Albyn Architects Ltd, the agents for the application, had addressed the worries, however the proposal was still refused.

Ian McGregor, director of Albyn Architects Ltd, said: “It should, however, be noted that the proposed restaurant and hot food takeaway is of a scale intended to primarily serve local businesses, as well as any pedestrian traffic passing on route to the Balmoral Stadium, rather than serving a wider catchment area.

“Whilst the presence of competition between businesses in a particular area is not a relevant material planning consideration, it should be noted that there are only limited facilities available to support the Wellington Business Park, as the proposed change of use seeks to do.”

Meanwhile, Aberdeen City Council’s environmental health department also raised an issue over the development having the “potential for a significant adverse impact on the amenity of the occupants of neighbouring local residences from potential odour”.