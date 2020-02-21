Plans for new Aberdeen primary school and community hub approved

Plans have been approved to create a new community hub and primary school in Aberdeen.

Councillors discussed a report at yesterday’s planning management committee of proposals for the former Torry Academy on Tullos Circle, which will see the site, once demolished, built into a new development for the surrounding community.

The new building will be split into three sections which will include an early years centre, community hub and primary school.

The proposals were given the green light with conditions attached which will restrict the opening hours of the planned sport and play facilities.

When built, the all-weather sports pitch will be open from 9am until 8pm on weekdays and 10am until 8pm at the weekends, to limit the negative impact on nearby residents.

Councillor Jennifer Stewart raised concerns about children having access to the site during the summer holidays and lighter nights.

Council officer Aoife Murphy added that the restriction would be in place for the all-weather sports pitch only and the school grounds would remain open.

She said: “We felt that 8pm was a more appropriate hour.”

It was also said that no objections were raised for the development.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Councillor Yvonne Allan said: “I was surprised to hear you hadn’t heard any objections because I know the local development group has concerns about the open-plan layout library and cafeteria area.

“On visiting the Tillydrone Hub, it allows children to run around and access the library when their parents are in the cafeteria.”

She also raised concerns about parking availability at the site.

Council officers stated that the education department would consider the layout of the community facility and address any issues.

Council officer Michael Cowie added: “With regard to the parking, we’re still at a very early stage. As part of the conditions we’re going to be required to review the existing restrictions on surrounding streets.

“The site is so accessible for the whole community, a good volume of pupils used to walk to school and there are good transport links.”

It was also stated that part of the granite building from Torry Academy will be retained and used at the site.

At the meeting, councillor Neil Copland asked for details of the plans for the granite when the building was demolished.

Ms Murphy said: “We asked for part of it to remain on site, but the rest was dealt with in another contract.

“As far as I am aware it’s being sold.”

The plans were also approved on the basis that materials used on the building would need to be approved by planners and noise and lighting assessments should also be carried out.