Plans for new Aberdeen playpark approved

Plans for new Aberdeen playpark have been approved – despite some concerns from the community.

A planning application to install an outdoor climbing frame at Denmore Park Social Club was submitted to the local authority in April.

It will sit alongside the two tennis courts at the site, outside the social club, and will include a wooden climbing frame, slide and swings.

Plans for the playpark were approved by Aberdeen City Council last week.

However, objections were raised by residents over the safety of the site, and the potential for antisocial behaviour.

One woman, who lives close to the site, said: “As we already have problems with a number of youths using the existing facilities as a congregating point in the evenings I therefore strongly object to this application.”

A second woman also objected due to youths in the area.

She said: “We already have problems with youths congregating in or around the tennis courts and picnic tables at night and the proposed play area can only exacerbate the problem. I therefore strongly object to the proposal.”

Others have put their support behind the initiative.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Trustees have said that before anything goes ahead, residents will be consulted, and the planning application was a formality to see if the plans would be accepted before time was spent pursuing the project.

A statement from the trustees of Denmore Park said: “Having received a proposal from a resident to provide a playpark the trustees are undertaking their duty to fully consider the proposal in terms of the benefits or disbenefits to the estate.

“In following a logical process the trustees first needed to see if such a proposal would gain planning approval – it would not be sensible to expend time and effort if approval would not be given.

“The trustees of Denmore Park are committed to ensuring that the estate is managed appropriately on behalf of all residents and as chairman of the trustees I will work with all the trustees to deliver this commitment.”