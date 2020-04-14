Plans for new Aberdeen housing development move forward

A building warrant has been submitted for the first phase of a residential development in an Aberdeen community.

Architect Halliday Fraser Munro has submitted the warrant on behalf of Malcolm Allan Housebuilders Ltd for the site at Contlaw Road in Milltimber.

Planning permission was granted to build 30 homes at the site last year, and the first stage of the development is now set to go ahead.

The first stage will consist of a total of eight houses, with the rest of the homes to follow in later phases of the development.

Planning documents state: “The proposal is for a low density development of 30 houses with associated infrastructure, landscaping and generous provision of public open space. The housing mix comprises 22 detached four and five-bedroom properties, and eight semi-detached two and three-bedroom properties.”