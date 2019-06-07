Plans for new Aberdeen cycle route given go-ahead

Plans for a new cycling route have been given the go-ahead despite concerns about the safety of a bridge along the way.

Aberdeen City Council wants to encourage people to ditch their cars to keep fit and to help the environment by creating a shared cycle and pedestrian path to the south of the city.

It will run from Marywell to the A956 Wellington Road at Charleston Road on the route of the Old Stonehaven Road and connecting to Old Wellington Road and Cove Road.

At the city growth and resources committee meeting yesterday, SNP councillor Alex Nicoll expressed concern about the safety of a bridge along the route, at Burnside Cottage on Cove Road.

He urged fellow committee members to vote in favour of investigating suitable bridge remedial measures with a report to come back to the committee.

Cllr Nicoll said: “The bridge is currently closed and officers say it will be opened and repaired.

“What I’m asking is that is looked at.

“Do we need to do an expensive repair to this bridge?

“Can officers find a way of allowing us to have this route and doing the bridge repair at a low cost? I would hope any administration worth its salt would consider that an excellent idea.”

However, councillors took the view that a recommendation in a report presented to the committee already intended to resolve such issues.

Aberdeen Labour councillor Sarah Duncan said: “I have no problem in principle with Cllr Nicoll’s proposal, but the report takes his points into account.

“I wonder why he didn’t raise these issues in April when the issue first came to the committee.”

The committee’s convener, Cllr Douglas Lumsden said: “I’m happy enough to go by what the officers have said in the report and that the things you have raised are covered. What we are bringing forward is the right thing and I see no need to change that.”

He added: “The council is keen residents and communities enjoy the many benefits offered by walking and cycling and we look forward to seeing the next stage of the plan.”

The report said the council is hoping to hear later this month if Sustrans will fund the creation of the route.