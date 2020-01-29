Plans for new Aberdeen care home could help cut bed-blocking, says charity

A leading north-east social care charity has welcomed plans for a new care home in an Aberdeen community.

The proposed facility at Craigden, close to Woodend Hospital, will go before the city’s planning committee later this week and councillors have been urged to refuse it.

However, VSA’s deputy chief executive John Booth has given the plans his backing and believes the centre, which would cater for those with dementia or recovering from strokes, would bring huge benefits to the city.

The charity has backed claims by developer Rubislaw Estates that the £2.3 million facility would help ease the problem of “bed-blocking”.

“Bed-blocking” occurs where a patient is well enough to leave hospital but is unable to due to a lack of provision, such as a place in a care home or a delay in changes to their own home.

Mr Booth said: “Any additional facilities and resources that help vulnerable people and have the potential to reduce bed-blocking in the NHS, would be an asset to the people of Aberdeen.”

The site is earmarked as an opportunity site for a care home in the Local Development Plan 2021.

But ahead of Thursday’s meeting, the plans have been recommended for refusal due to concerns over the “unacceptable impact” on the privacy and residential amenity of residents on Craigden, as well as a loss of green space.

A spokeswoman for Rubislaw Estates said when the plans were submitted: “There are hundreds of patients in the north-east suffering from dementia or recovering from a stroke who, through no fault of their own, find themselves in hospital.

“All interested parties would rather have these people in a dedicated care centre, releasing urgently required beds in ARI and other NHS hospitals in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.”