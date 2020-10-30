Plans for more than 700 new council or affordable homes in Aberdeen agreed by councillors

Councillors have agreed to proceed with three developer-led sites which will see the delivery of more than 700 homes in Aberdeen

The go-ahead was given for Auchmill Road, Grandhome, and Cloverhill to preferred bidder status which will deliver 723 homes.

It will add to Aberdeen City Council’s programme to build 2,000 council or affordable homes across the city.

Called the New Housing Programme, it is a mixture of council houses being built by Aberdeen City Council and affordable homes by private developers at locations across the city.

Further council houses and homes are also earmarked for sites in Craighill, Kincorth, Tillydrone, Greenferns Landward and Kaimhill.

More than 800 homes have also already been built or are under construction at Manor Walk, Smithfield, Summerhill, and Wellheads.

To date, 179 units at Smithfield and Manor Walk have already been delivered, 99 units have been purchased through the buy-back scheme and a further 150 units are anticipated over the next 18 months, subject to market availability, with the council also having entered into two contracts at Summerhill and Wellheads to deliver 652 units.

Construction work beginning earlier this year to transform the former Summerhill Academy site into council housing. Picture by Kath Flannery.Councillor Lumsden said: “It is great to hear about the good progress being made on our New Housing Programme to build 2,000 new homes across Aberdeen.

“Aberdeen City Council is taking positive strides towards long term solutions to the supply issues of homes in the city.

“Housing, both in terms of quality and quantity, is fundamental to our vision for Aberdeen and a place where everyone can prosper.”