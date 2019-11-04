Plans for more than 100 houses at former Aberdeen oil firm site

Plans are under way to build a development with more than 100 houses on the outskirts of the city.

Silverburn House, on Claymore Drive in Bridge of Don, which formerly housed GE company Baker Hughes, has now been demolished.

The site has lain empty since the firm relocated its offices to Dyce and demolition work started earlier this summer.

A consultation event was held on October 8, after a proposal of application notice was lodged with Aberdeen City Council on July 18.

Space Solutions, the agents for the Silverburn House development, were on hand to discuss the plans with residents and also visited members of Bridge of Don community council to discuss their proposals with its members.

It is expected that official plans for the development will be submitted before the end of the year.

In total, 119 residential units could be built on the site, which is currently zoned for business use.

Angus Smith, associate director of Space Solutions, said: “We had interest in the proposals from the community council and the later public exhibition.

“Though numbers attending the event were not high, those who did make it along expressed their support of the proposals.

“We await further transport studies and acoustic studies to be completed so it is hoped we would have a planning application lodged before the end of this year.”

The properties would mainly comprise of two and three-bedroom terraced houses, as well as some one, two and three-bedroom flats.

Around a quarter of the homes would be affordable housing.

The sports centre would be retained for public use.

If the plans are approved, the site would be accessed from Claymore Drive rather than the Ellon road.

Provisions for community and retail space within the development could also be made if they were financially viable.

The site was bought by Parklands View earlier this year for £1 million – a small fraction of what the building was worth several years ago. It was valued in 2013 at £17.56m.