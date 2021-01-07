A housebuilder has been given the go-ahead for the second phase of new homes to be built in Banchory.

Bancon Homes will create a total of 102 homes, comprising of 78 three, four and five-bedroom detached homes as well as 24 affordable homes which will be a mix of cottage flats and two and three-bedroom houses.

Permission has now been granted by Aberdeenshire Council for the development of Lochside of Leys, which sits next to a local nature conservation site.

The Loch of Leys LNCS nature site covers around 210 acres and includes the site of a former Crannog entirely surrounded by water, on the ‘Isle of the Loch of Banchory’, which was granted to Alexander Burnard by Robert the Bruce in 1323.

The loch was drained in 1850 and is now a wetland. It was previously designated as a Site of Special Scientific Interest due to a colony of black-headed gulls.

As part of its investment in the local community, Bancon Homes will also make a significant contribution to the local economy as part of its planning obligations.

This will help fund the primary school and the town’s community, recreational and healthcare facilities. It will also upgrade further stretches of the core path network.

Allan Clow, managing director of Bancon Homes, said: “We are delighted that Aberdeenshire Council has approved our planning application for Lochside of Leys.

“Lochside of Leys is a fantastic destination to call home and our homes there have been in high demand as buyers swap city living for a more rural location with greater outdoor space in response to the ongoing lockdown restrictions.”

The housebuilder submitted plans for the second phase in April last year.

The plan for the development was extensively revised following constructive community consultation and significantly reduced the extent of roads to be delivered as part of the project.

Bancon Homes was established in 1989 and is part of the Bancon Group.

It currently has a range of developments in Aberdeen, Mintlaw, Strathaven as well as Banchory.