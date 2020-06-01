Plans for more than 100 Aberdeen flats discussed at planning committee

Plans to build between 100 and 150 new homes in an Aberdeen community have been discussed at a council meeting.

Parklands View LLP submitted an application for the former Silverburn House site in Bridge of Don earlier this year, which would see a range of houses and flats created if approved.

Planners recommended that the planning development management committee, which met this morning, should be subject to a statutory pre-determination hearing at a special meeting of the committee.

It would then be determined at a later date in a subsequent meeting.

Councillors unanimously voted to back this recommendation.

The site was recently demolished, and was previously an office building occupied last by Baker Hughes.

The application is looking for planning permission for the homes, as well as commercial floorspace which could include retail, professional services and food and drink uses, as well as associated works including landscaping and formation of roads.

Councillors will come back at a later date to discuss the application again.

An application to build a new three-storey six flat block was also approved by councillors.

Plans were submitted by George Taylor ASA for the garden ground at 44/46 Bedford Road.

A six flat block will now be allowed to built in the current garden space.

It was referred to committee as an objection was made by the roads team on the basis it could cause increased car parking pressure, however it was chosen to be approved by councillors.