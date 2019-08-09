Plans for mental health provision in Aberdeen revealed

A series of public consultations have been launched to help shape the future of community mental health services across Aberdeen.

Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership has drawn up a draft strategic statement outlining the vision for the future development of mental health services available in the city.

The document has now been put out to the public for a consultation to be held.

The partnership has five aims: prevention, self-management, recovery, dignity and rights and support for carers.

The plan states: “Our strategic approach is built on the core view that people facing mental ill-health or poor mental wellbeing are experts by experience.

“They are a key partner in the delivery of any support or services they wish or need to access. We aim to empower people to build personal resilience, which is crucial for them to thrive and grow.

“By taking a recovery focus we understand that every individual’s experience and journey is unique and the support we offer requires to be flexible over time, in nature and in intensity.”

It goes on to state that “individual responses to their own mental health, including reactions to trauma, will guide the way care and support is provided”.

Partnership chief officer Sandra Ross said: “We are taking a fresh look at community mental health services in Aberdeen and I encourage everyone with an interest to give us their views.

“This could be people who have experienced poor mental health, family members or carers, professionals or organisations who support people, or wider community groups.”

The strategic statement will be finalised following the completion of the public consultation before being presented to the Integration Joint Board for approval later in the year.

After that, a detailed action plan will then be drawn up with input from all stakeholders, including those who have experienced poor mental health and wellbeing or mental ill-health.

The public consultation can be accessed and completed online by visiting bit.ly/2OiyhNq