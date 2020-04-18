Plans for major upgrade of north-east attraction

Plans have been lodged for a major upgrade of a north-east attraction.

Lumsden-based Scottish Sculpture Workshop want to carry out a series of improvements at their site, which is a former bakery.

According to documents detailing the proposals they would build a brand new office and store plus a sauna, shower, kiln and parking areas.

Scottish Sculpture Workshop have been based on Main Street for more than 40 years.

A planning statement said the client wanted to make the site more functional in terms of the activities offered and also make the most of the landscape.