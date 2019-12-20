Plans for major refurbishment of Aberdeen city centre church given approval

Proposals for a series of upgrades at an Aberdeen city centre church have been approved by planners.

The Cruden Trust, the charitable arm of Trinity Church Aberdeen, recently bought the place of worship on Queen Street.

It applied for planning permission to create an extension containing a new entrance, partially replace some windows, clean the stonework and repaint the external doors.

Drawings show there would be a new entrance with a sliding door and a new reception area at the front of the church.

The work at the B-listed building has now been given the go-ahead after getting the thumbs-up.

A report by Aberdeen City Council planners set out why they were supporting the project.

It said: “The proposed refurbishment, upgrade and extension of the existing church building would facilitate its ongoing use as a church by its new owners.

“The proposed works would not harm the vision for the city centre, nor the amenity of any neighbouring uses and are compliant.”