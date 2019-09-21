Plans for late night bin service in Aberdeen axed

A decision to scrap plans to introduce late night bin collections in Aberdeen has been hailed as a “victory for common sense”.

Changes proposed by Aberdeen City Council could have seen staff working until just before 10pm, with additional lights fitted to vehicles and head torches issued to workers.

However, following a 12-week consultation, the council has confirmed there will be no changes to shift patterns.

John Boland, Unite regional officer, claimed the move to abandon the proposals was a “victory for common sense”.

He added: “After putting out their initial proposals and the reaction from our members, Aberdeen City Council took the sensible step of asking the employees that do the job how savings could be made. This resulted in a new option that gives the council the savings they are looking for and protects our members’ existing terms and conditions.”

Discussions had been ongoing aimed at finding a budget saving of £120,000, with staff and unions asked about changing shifts, as well as inviting suggestions for other savings.

These include amalgamating some collection routes, reviewing other ways of working and collection routes and seasonal resource requirements.

The Evening Express revealed in May more than 100 council refuse workers were told new shift patterns may be introduced, forcing them to work evenings and weekends.

A refuse worker, who did not want to be named, said the announcement came as a “relief” to staff.

He added: “Everyone is relieved because it was a lot of changes.

“Hopefully, it doesn’t flare up again in a few years.”

Councillor Ross Grant, vice-convener of the city growth and resources committee, said he was “pleased” the council would no longer be pursuing the changes.

He added: “It is so important that our council continues to engage with our employees, our trade unions and the public on matters that affect them and their welfare.”

A council spokeswoman added: “We are pleased that staff engaged so positively and constructively and we thank them for that. We considered every suggestion that was presented and we believe this is the right outcome at this time.”