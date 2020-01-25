Plans for hundreds of affordable homes in Aberdeen community

Hundreds of new affordable homes could be built at a proposed Peterculter development.

First Endeavour LLP is preparing to submit early plans to Aberdeen City Council for a new housing project to the north of the community, bordering Bucklerburn Road and the B979 Malcolm Road.

No final number of properties has been confirmed although it is expected to be more than hundred. The developer behind the proposals claims that the suburb has been ignored for years and is crying out for new facilities.

A spokesman for First Endeavour said: “Peterculter has been passed by for development in local plans in the past.

“The developments have instead gone to the likes of Cults, Bieldside and Milltimber, but Peterculter, as an established community, is screaming out for affordable family homes.”

The proposed site contains a great deal of forested land but the developer says the trees will be incorporated into the project.

First Endeavour will hold a public consultation on February 10, from 2-7pm at the Culter Village Hall on North Deeside Road.