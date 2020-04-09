Plans for hot yoga studio in Aberdeen retail park

A former children’s play area in Aberdeen could be given a new lease of life thanks to new plans to turn it into a hot yoga studio.

Plans have been submitted to Aberdeen City Council for the former KC Kangaroos site at Berryden Retail Park by Miss Lorraine Anderson of Aberdeen Bikram Yoga Ltd.

Bikram Yoga, which uses hot yoga as exercise, first became popular in the early 1970s.

It is practiced in a heated room which was originally intended to replicate the climate of India.

The application has been made to the local authority in the hope it will allow a change of use for the site, which is currently in a non-residential institution category, and is fitted out as a soft play area for children.

Proposed floor plans submitted for consideration show that the unit, which is accessed via a staircase shared with nearby units, would enter into a waiting area and reception, as well as a breakout area with chairs and tables.

There will also be both male and female changing rooms with a bench and changing cubicles and a main hot yoga studio where classes would take place.

Mats would be stored outside in the hallway area.

In a statement, Miss Anderson said: “(The) initial application was to determine if the council would consider change of use in principal.

“It has proven difficult to secure premises that meet the needs of the business at a cost within budget.

“Units tend to be industrial use, with phase three installed for a hot yoga studio, which requires class 11 use, assembly and leisure.

“As a new business, trying to manage spend, architects plans are next.

“Requirements are basic – hot room, WCs, showers, changing rooms, utility room, storage and a reception.”

As well as the facilities required for classes to take place, there would also be a scrubdown area with a shower cubicle, a male toilet, female toilet, and office and storage space.

A number of nearby premises have been notified of the change of use, including Mecca Bingo, Sainsbury’s, Centre Point, Johnsons Cleaners, the Post Office, Street Stompers and Poundland, as well as the other surrounding units.

It has also been added that there are ample parking spaces available at the site which those visiting the hot yoga studio would be able to use.