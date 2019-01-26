Plans for homes near notorious Aberdeen roundabout

Plans have been formally lodged to build almost 300 homes and retail space beside a notorious roundabout.

Housebuilder Dandara has applied to Aberdeen City Council to transform the so-called “Middlefield Triangle” into 280 residential units and to develop more than 5,000sq ft of land into retail, food and drink or leisure space.

The triangle will be created through building a connecting road between North Anderson Drive and Auchmill Road.

The project aims to reduce pressure on the Haudagain roundabout – once dubbed the worst in Europe.

Diggers and cranes moved in last year and began tearing down a former housing estate on the site which the council said was of “poor quality” – rehoming 79 tenants who lived there.

The proposal of application notice has been formally submitted to build a mixed-use development, but detailed regeneration plans are still to come forward.

Residents have previously told the council they want to see shops and green space on the land.

It was revealed last year that several retailers, who have not been named by the council, have expressed an interest in opening up on the land.

However, SNP members of the opposition previously voiced concern that, under the present plans, there would not be enough green space and it would end up resembling “a pond with a bit of land around it”.

Two public drop-in exhibition events are being offered for residents to look at and comment on the plans for the site.

These have been scheduled for March 7 and 14 at the Henry Rae Community Centre on Manor Avenue.

The exhibitions will run between 3pm and 8pm, with the first hour reserved for community councils and elected representatives to attend.

Staff from Dandara and the design team will be in attendance to discuss the proposals and answer questions about them.

The overall £49.5 million Haudagain roundabout improvement scheme will see a new road created to connect North Anderson Drive and Auchmill Road.

Farrans Construction has been appointed to carry out the work, which is set to get under way this year.

The route is expected to be completed in March 2021.

Advance work at Haudagain began during the summer, which involved ground investigations, advance utility work and the demolition of 130 properties.

Undertaking the demolition work ahead of the main construction project will provide Farrans Construction with a clear site to begin the task of constructing the new carriageway as soon as possible.

Once complete, the 500m of new dual carriageway will remove traffic from a major bottleneck.