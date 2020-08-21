Plans for homes in Aberdeen community rejected

Plans for a number of homes in an Aberdeen community have been rejected by councillors.

3J Property Investment Ltd had applied to build four two-storey homes on South Avenue in Cults.

However, a total of 34 objections were received – including from Cults, Bieldside and Milltimber Community Council.

Local authority planners took a similar view, recommending the development for refusal by the committee.

In a report setting out their position, they said: “The proposed development is considered not to take sufficient cognisance of the site context, would have a significant detrimental impact on the streetscape and on the character and appearance of the surrounding area, and would constitute an overdevelopment of the site, which is reflected in the need to push the buildings lines significantly forward, both to the north and the south and in very close proximity to North Deeside Road, to that currently prevalent in the surrounding area.”