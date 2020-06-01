Plans for homes at site of demolished Aberdeen office block to be discussed by councillors

Plans for an Aberdeen housing development are recommended to be determined at a later date.

Parklands View LLP submitted proposals for the former Silverburn House in Bridge of Don earlier this year, which could see between 100 and 150 houses and flats created.

The application is due to be discussed at the planning development management committee on Monday.

Planners have recommended the committee agrees the application should be subject to a statutory pre-determination hearing at a special meeting of the planning development management committee, and then determined at a later date in a subsequent meeting.

The site was recently demolished, and was previously an office building occupied last by Baker Hughes.

The report, which will be considered by councillors virtually, said: “This application seeks planning permission in principle for a residential-led, mixed use development of between 100 and 150 homes, along with 1000-3000sqm of commercial floorspace, potentially including retail, professional services and food and drink uses and associate works such as landscaping, formation of site access and internal roads etc.

“As this is an application for planning permission in principle, the precise details of the proposal and its form are yet to be fully developed.

“This application seeks simply to establish the principle of a development in this location of the type and scale proposed.”

Objections were received from SEPA on the grounds of a lack of information on the proposed realignment of the Silver Burn and the flood risk to the area, as well as the Bridge of Don Community Council, which strongly objected to the proposal as it was a “departure from the local development plan” and that routes to schools were inadequate, public transport in the area was poor and healthcare facilities were already operating at their limits.